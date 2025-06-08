Veterans set sail during annual Channel Islands Yacht Club event

OXNARD, Calif.- Veterans spent a day on the water during the 12th Channel Islands Yacht Club Disabled Veterans Sail Day.

Founder Bill Brayton helped assign them to their boats.

"I started this as a community outreach and it has turned into so much more as far as what it means to the vets because it's really almost therapeutic to get them out on the ocean, " said Brayton, "it is really a very rewarding experience."

More than 100 veterans from all over California met at the club in the Channel Islands Harbor on Sunday morning.

Dozens of boaters and sailors volunteered to take them out including Captain Christine Healy of the Mystic Whaler tall ship.

"The Mystic Whaler is the best boat they have out here and we are grateful for the opportunity to be able to sail on it," said U.S. Army Veteran Raine Jackson of Long Beach.

Marine Willy Taylor volunteered to take veterans out on the sailboat with his father.

"As a recent veteran and a sailor myself, it is really nice to bring people on the water you know bring them that nice piece and tranquility, " said Taylor, " when you are out on the water it is like the greatest therapy there can be, there's no stressors in the world it is just you and nature it is so relaxing."

CIYC Director Dan Estabrook stayed back to cook up a BBQ for the veterans.

"These are men and women that served out country and if this is the one little thing to give back. Give them a day on the water give them a good meal then it is well worth it," said Estabrook.

The free event is always on a Sunday in early June and veterans groups are welcome.

For more information contact Bill Brayton at Disabled Veterans Sail Day, 3600 Harbor Blvd. Oxnard, CA 93035