Rent Stabilization rally keeps issue front and center

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) People in favor of rent stabilization rallied in front of the Santa Barbara City Hall before Tuesday's council meeting.

They want to keep the issue on the minds of city leaders even when it is not on their agenda.

Supporters including Ana Arce of the nonprofit CAUSE shared their opinions during public comments.

"Every single month people are getting displaced, they are getting priced out and some jobs, because of all the federal cuts, they are forcing people to take mandatory vacation time or furlough time, which is also going to impact them further on being able to afford the rents," said Arce.

Arce believes a compromise can be made with mom and pop landlords who have to cover their mortgages.

Tenant Organizer Stanley Tzankov said they plan to return in December, too.

"The city staff is working on a work plan that they will present in December and right now we are urging the council and staff to not just pass any Rent Stabilization Ordinance, but to do one that is meaningful and common sense and applicable to all tenants, as much as the law applies, because we are in an affordability crisis, we have been in an affordability crisis, so we need something that is very meaningful," said Tzankov.

There won't be another Santa Barbara City Council meeting in November, but the council is expected to take up the topic again by the end of the year.