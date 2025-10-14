Rent Stabilization consideration draws crowd

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) People packed the Santa Barbara City Council meeting once they saw an agenda item requesting the consideration of adding a rent stabilization ordinance discussion to a future agenda.

The overflow room was also full of people watching the meeting on television.

The controversy began when Councilmembers Wendy Santamaria and Kristen Sneddon asked the council to put the item on a future agenda by the end of the year.

The proposal calls for allowable rent increases of 60 percent of the California Consumer Price index.

The idea would impact older rental units and could change the Rental Housing Mediation Board into a Rental Housing Stabilization Program.

Before voting on item city councilmembers heard a large number of public comments that included dozens of landlords opposing any talk of rent stabilization or rent control.

Solange Sanhueza, who is a lawyer who owns a rental unit, compared it to communism.

Anthony Dal Bello said he won't be able to make up for repairs he made in his lifetime with rent stabilization.

Orion Ross, who is a landlord to people in Foster care said he sees both sides of the issue but doesn't want an ordinance.

"Free market allows for generosity," said Ross.

Others born and raised in Santa Barbara said without more housing and more affordable housing they won't be able to stay in the community.

A first responder said rents are too, high for wages that have not kept pace.

Zac Smith said he has seen his rent rise $500 in the past three years and is trying to raise a family.

He recalled growing up in Santa Barbara with rent in the $800 range.

Ana Arce is a policy advocate for CAUSE and said she just wants the conversation to be started by putting it on the council agenda.

She said there could be a way to help tenants and property owners.

Many renters in Santa Barbara pay much more than 30 percent of their income to put a roof over their heads.

City staff said the issue came up last December, too.

