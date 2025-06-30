Skip to Content
Randy Rowse Already Eyeing Reelection as Santa Barbara Mayor

John Palminteri
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Even though another election won't be held until 2026, Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse is ready to run for the seat and a another term.

Without making a formal announcement, Rowse has been answering questions about his future.

He says there are still many goals he would like to accomplish for the city.

Rowse looks at the Mayor's job as service over politics.

"There's a long way to go. There has been progress but it's been incremental. I am not as patient as I should be on some things but I think we are moving in the right direction," said Rowse. He credits some changes in the city's leadership including Administrator Kelly McAdoo saying it "has really changed the pace of things."

Rowse previously served as a councilmember.

For more than 30 years, he also ran a popular restaurant and served on many downtown committees.

No other candidate has announced for the office.

