Solvang City Council Considers Encampment Ban

SOLVANG, Calif. – California communities, big and small, are answering Governor Gavin Newsom's call to ban encampments.

Solvang could be the next.

The Solvang City Council is considering an ordinance that would ban camping from sunset to sunrise on public property.

It would also forbid sleeping in vehicles at night on public property and camping near Mission Drive and in the village popular with tourists.

Supporters think it will encourage people who are unhoused to go to shelters, but critics think it is cruel.

Similar bans have already passed in Lompoc and Los Angeles.

Dozens of communities took action after the Supreme Court’s overturned Grants Pass v. Johnson last June.

Before it was overturned, Grants Pass v. Johnson prohibited laws criminalizing camping in place with a lack of shelter beds.

The discussion item is #8 on the city's agenda.

The council will introduce ordinance 25-0381 and consider amending recreational vehicles, camping sections of the public health and safety portion of the Solvang's municipal code to establish camping regulations.

