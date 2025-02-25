Santa Barbara City Council approves amended code to curb bicycle-pedestrian problems citywide

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-.Santa Barbara City Councilmembers unanimously amended a city code intended to curb bicycle-related problems and give enforcement more teeth .

"Tonight the public has repeatedly asked us how we are going to get more tools for enforcement of excessive E-bikes through the city but particularly on State Street, said Councilmember Eric Friedman, " and so this ordinance allows us to have those tools it gives police the flexibility to access a situation for safety reasons speed unsafe biking conditions."

Friedman had wanted to name the ordinance after our colleague John Palminteri. who had a close call with the rider of a Surron pocket bike doing a wheelie.

Pocket bikes that are operated like mini-motorcycles are under the California Vehicle Code where fines often lead to points on driving records.

"They're in a completely different class that's covered by the vehicle code," said Santa Barbara Police Commander C.L. Payne, "It's not something that would should fall under the purview of City Council. "

The amended ordinance is citywide, not just on the promenade where a majority of complaints have surfaced.

Bike riders can get citations with $100-200 dollar fines.

But there is diversion program for young riders that promotes education and involves parents.

"So it's an opportunity for all the teens to become educated on the rules of the road and come up with really good outcomes on that," said Friedman.

An effort is already underway to educate young people about what is considered unsafe riding.

The amended ordinance is intended to be fair to both pedestrians and cyclists.

"Enforcement has to happen, for years on Cabrillo Boulevard bikes just blast through everything," said public speaker Frank Arrendondo.

It also encourages cyclists to walk bikes if they have to go around on the sidewalk during events such as farmers markets.

For more information about the code visit https://santabarbaraca.gov