Goleta celebrates new makeup of city council

GOLETA, Calif.-Goleta is welcoming newly elected councilmembers and celebrating the re-election of Mayor Paula Perotte.

The Goleta City council confirmed the November election results before showing their appreciation for outgoing councilmember Kyle Richards, who is leaving due to redistricting.

Richards will still be busy serving the community.

He was elected to the Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees.

"I had 8 years on the city, parks and recreation before that, I feel like I am leaving on a high note. It is fun to reflect on the last 8 years and think about what an impact I have had."

Speakers called him a role model for being the first openly gay City Council Member.

Richards said he is proud of his environmental work that includes pushing for the solar panels and charging stations in the city lot and the community garden.

Due to redistricting current Councilmember James Kyriaco moves into Richard's seat.

Kyriaco spoke eloquently about the changes and made a point of say the young city was founded by three women and now has a majority female council.

Voters in the third district elected Jennifer Smith and voter in the fourth district elected Stuart Kasdin who was already on the Goleta City Council.

They took the oath with Mayor Perotte.

Smith, who is a lawyer, said she will strive to represent everyone including the people who did not vote for her on Election Day.

The city celebrated the swearing in with cupcakes from Crushcakes and sparkling apple juice.

Once seated the new council selected Kasdin as Mayor Pro-Tempore.

It had been Luz Reyes-Martin.

Your News Channel will have more on the changing make-up of the Goleta City Council tonight on the news.