The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden celebrates National Hiking Day with opening of new trail

The Tipton Trail at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is now open.

"The process has been an idea that's been passed around, for I think quite a long time. It's really exciting for everyone to finally see it come to fruition and actually open up the trail, so it's a really exciting day," said Jaron Blaine, Guest Services Manager at Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

On National Hiking Day the trail opened its path for hikers to celebrate the day and full of native plants and animals the 1.3 mile hike round trip takes people through the restored habitats and the highest point of the garden.

"I was told just wait to see the view so I was like Okay, I'm excited. (how were the views?) 360, just like fresh air, unbelievable," said hiker Anthony Rodale.

With its breathtaking panoramic view of the Channel Islands, Mission Canyon and downtown Santa Barbara, hikers can expect a peaceful walk in nature and even spot Remote Automatic Weather Stations.

"It actually records temperatures, humidity, air, wind, all of the things that the National Weather Service can use to monitor and predict the weather," said Blaine.

Reservations are required with general mission and can be made at their website or by calling. Dogs are welcomed, but required to remain on leash.