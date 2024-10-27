Magnitude 3.3 earthquake jolts Lompoc Valley

LOMPOC, Calif. — According to the United States Geological Survey, a magnitude 3.3 earthquake jolted Lompoc Valley Sunday night.

The epicenter, according to the USGS, was southwest of Lompoc near San Miguelito Road. The earthquake was felt shortly after 9:00 p.m.

At this time, there are no reports of injuries or damages around the area. No aftershocks were reported by the USGS.

According to Noozhawk, residents in the Lompoc Valley and Santa Maria Valley reported feeling the quake.

Your NewsChannel will update this article as new information enters the newsroom.