Perfect weather conditions for Labor Day weekend

The region woke up to marine layer once again, but temperatures will begin to slowly warm up through the holiday weekend. Saturday, the coasts will wake up to marine layer again, but with the warming trend, clouds will clear out pretty quickly for those to enjoy the day.

If you're headed out the door Friday night for Friday Football Focus at Righetti and Nipomo, a light jacket may be needed as temperatures cool off in the evening and fog rolls in. It will be in the low 60s when the game kicks off.

Onshore flow will begin to weaken as high pressure starts to move back in. Winds on Saturday will be mild once again, with light sundowner winds. By Sunday, temperatures will be just above normal for this time of year. As the warming trend continues through the work week, temperatures will be well above normal, especially inland.

Labor Day weekend is looking great, in terms of mild and hot weather. Start making those plans to head to the beach.