Pro-Palestine protestors clash with police, 8 arrested in Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Eight people were arrested after they clashed with police during a planned pro-Palestine protest Tuesday evening.

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, the Cal Poly Police Department requested assistance after several protesters became violent outside the campus' Recreation Center.

Cal Poly SLO spokesman, Matt Lazier, says the university's police were on hand to provide safety and security at a career fair going on inside the building after a group of 30-40 pro-Palestine protestors gathered outside the event.

Courtesy: Mustang News / Lauren Emo

Lazier says, the protestors forced their way through barricades and attempted to break into the career fair, an event not open to the general public. Moments later, a smaller group of the protestors became violent and tried to push through barricades using large wooden shields to allegedly gain entrance to the event inside.

According to Cal Poly SLO President Jeffrey D. Armstrong, the university had been notified in advance of the planned protest.

"Police ultimately arrested eight individuals. The names and other information for those arrested are not yet available," said Lazier. "Three of those arrested were Cal Poly students."

Cal Poly SLO's news publication — Mustang News — reported, six of the eight arrested were Cal Poly and Cuesta College students with some allegedly facing up to $50,000 in bail.

During the clash between protestors and officers, one officer was forced to protect himself when a protestor allegedly attempted to take one of his weapons. According to the SLOPD, the officer responded with a hand strike to retain his weapon.

The suspect who allegedly attempted to take an officers weapon was charged with resisting an officer, taking a peace officers weapon, obstructing an officer and inciting a riot.

SLOPD says, the incident will be reviewed to determine if the actions taken adhered to department policy.

The close quarter struggle between the officer and the suspect, however, did not lead to serious injuries. According to Armstrong, some of the other protestors sustained injuries during the scuffle with police, but denied medical treatment.

Courtesy: Mustang News / Lauren Emo

In an email to Cal Poly SLO students, Armstrong says they "will not tolerate violence, disruption, trespassing, or other criminal activity."

"We should never confuse the right to voice an opinion with the desire to force that view on others or engage in violence," said Armstrong. "Individuals who wish to engage in the free and peaceful exchange of ideas are always welcome on our campus. Those who would use force and coercion under the banner of free speech are not."

The Cal Poly president noted the university stands with community members and visitors to properly use their First Amendment rights, which is outlined in their campus administrative policy.