Motorcyclist killed in Orcutt identified, CHP investigating runaway drivers

ORCUTT, Calif. — A motorcyclist who was struck and killed on Highway 1 south of Orcutt was identified by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Coroner’s Bureau on Friday.

According to the SBCSO spokesperson, Raquel Zick, the Coroner’s Bureau identified the man as 31-year-old Yigit Tokbey from Lompoc.

"CHP is seeking public help to assist in identifying any vehicles which may have been involved in this fatal crash," said the California Highway Patrol in a press release.

According to the CHP, officers assigned to the area of Santa Maria received a call about a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 1, going southbound near Graciosa Road at approximately 9:23 p.m. Wednesday night.

At the scene, officers located Tokbey's motorcycle and multiple vehicles stopped on the emergency shoulder lane and investigated the cause of the crash. For unknown reasons, the 31-year-old Lompoc man veered off the roadway and lost control of his 2017 Moto Guzzi motorcycle.

After the initial crash, CHP says, Tokbey was unresponsive on the right lane of southbound HWY 1 and was unable to move. In the moments that followed, he was struck by multiple vehicles.

The 31-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by American Medical Response paramedics after they responded to the scene.

"The weather was foggy at the time of the collision and visibility was limited," said the CHP in a press release. "Witness information revealed there were possibly more vehicles that struck the rider which left the scene."

Wednesday's fatal incident marks the second death near Highway 1 and Highway 135.

To recall, the highways near Orcutt were the scene of a fatal incident involving a 57-year-old Lompoc man who was struck by a sedan Saturday, Jan. 13th.

According to the CHP, Caltrans responded to the area of the incident and assisted with a road closure from 10:45 p.m. to 2:00 a.m., in order to facilitate the investigation.

The fatal incident is still being investigated by the CHP.

Anyone with further information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact the CHP Santa Maria Area office at (805) 349-8728.

For additional information regarding the deceased, please contact the Santa Barbara County Coroner's Office at (805) 934-6150.