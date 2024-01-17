Lompoc man identified as pedestrian struck and killed on Saturday south of Orcutt

ORCUTT, Calif. – On Wednesday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Coroner's Bureau identified a pedestrian struck and killed on Saturday near the Highway 1 and Highway 135 split south of Orcutt as 57-year-old Lonell Oliver of Lompoc.

Oliver was struck by a sedan and pronounced dead at the scene detailed Santa Barbara County Fire Department via tweet the day of the incident.

Vehicle vs Pedestrian: HWY 1 South Bound, South of HWY 135. Adult male struck by a sedan pronounced deceased at the scene. Sedan w/solo male driver & no reported injuries. #2 lane closed, see CHP for accident cause and lane reopening, 5:02 PM. Fire resources returned available. pic.twitter.com/IlSlL4OzEc — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) January 14, 2024

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing and no cause has been publicly released.