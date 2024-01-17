Skip to Content
Lompoc man identified as pedestrian struck and killed on Saturday south of Orcutt

By
today at 1:31 pm
Published 1:51 pm

ORCUTT, Calif. – On Wednesday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Coroner's Bureau identified a pedestrian struck and killed on Saturday near the Highway 1 and Highway 135 split south of Orcutt as 57-year-old Lonell Oliver of Lompoc.

Oliver was struck by a sedan and pronounced dead at the scene detailed Santa Barbara County Fire Department via tweet the day of the incident.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing and no cause has been publicly released.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

