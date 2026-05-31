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Biker dies after car crash in Oxnard

MGN
By
today at 1:41 pm
Published 2:22 pm

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) – A 53-year-old biker from Oxnard died after a car hit him just after 4:00 p.m. near Fifth Street and Harbor Boulevard.

Oxnard Police Department officers found the man lying on the side of Fifth Street before he sadly passed from his injuries at the scene.

An OPD investigation found that the biker rode east when the car, also going east, hit him before the driver then fled the scene.

It is unknown if impairment contributed to the crash, though the investigation remains ongoing, according to the OPD.

Those with more information are asked to contact the following number.

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Caleb Nguyen

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