Central Coast Congressman’s Nuclear cybersecurity bill signed into law Friday

WASHINGTON, D.C.- On Friday, President Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act of Fiscal Year 2024 which included the creation of a cybersecurity working group focused on our nation's nuclear weapons systems partially authored by California Congressman Salud Carbajal.

The legislation, first introduced by Congressman Carbajal in September of this year, establishes the Cybersecurity Risk Inventory, Assessment, and Mitigation Working Group within the Department of Defense.

"There are some causes that may not seem worth Congress' time at first glance. Closing gaps in the cybersecurity practices of our nation's nuclear systems is not one of them," explains Representative Carbajal. “I am glad that this bipartisan proposal received bipartisan support throughout our push for its inclusion this year, and that President Biden has also recognized that our proposal is a straightforward pathway to ensuring we have no reason to doubt the security of our most dangerous weapon systems.”

That working group will be required to inventory at-risk nuclear weapons systems as well as develop a strategy to meet Government Accountability Office recommendations from September of 2022 and June of 2023.

That strategy assessment is scheduled to be submitted to Congress by Apr. 1, 2025 details a press release from Congressman Carbajal's Office.

Congressman Carbajal also had legislation concerning fentanyl trafficking included in the National Defense Authorizations Act of FY 2024.