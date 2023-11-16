Skip to Content
Santa Barbara Soccer Club has several players sign to play at next level including two future UCSB Gauchos

The Santa Barbara Soccer Club sends several more student-athletes to the next level including two players to UCSB.
Published 11:55 pm

GOLETA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Soccer Club is sending a half a dozen more student-athletes to play in college including two that signed with UCSB.

The club gathered to take pictures and honor their athletes for a job well done.

San Marcos High School senior Jacob Medina and Zac Siebenlist of San Luis Obispo will play for Tim Vom Steeg and the Gauchos.

Both Medina and Siebenlist have played for Major League Next, the highest level of youth soccer in the U.S.

San Marcos classmates Gavin Sparks and Keoni Young will stay together in college as well after signing with Point Loma.

Santa Ynez High School senior Lauren Chirgwin signs with Eastern Washington.

Ruby Stimer from Newbury Park could not attend the signing party but she is headed to Montecito to play at Westmont College.

The girls academy is under the Central Coast Academy but still falls under the Santa Barbara Soccer Club umbrella.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

