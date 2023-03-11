UCSB is headed to the NCAA Tournament after winning Big West Tournament over Fullerton

HENDERSON, Nevada. - Ajay Mitchell could not be stopped down the stretch and the Gauchos season continues into the NCAA Tournament after UCSB beat Cal State Fullerton 72-62 to win the Big West Tournament title.

Mitchell was named the MVP of the tournament as he scored a game-high 20 points and he refused the let the Gauchos lose.

With UCSB down 48-47 with 8:13 to go, the Big West Player of the Year Mitchell responded with 12 points over the next four and a half minutes to give the Gauchos a 61-54 lead at the 3:45 mark.

Calvin Wishart nailed a baseline three-pointer to push the lead to 66-56 with 1:26 left.

The Gauchos celebrate their second trip to the NCAA Tournament in three years.

Joe Pasternack and his team will find out on Sunday who and where they will play in the Big Dance with the brackets being released at 3pm.

The win extends the Gauchos single-season win total to 27 against just 7 losses.