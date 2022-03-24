Spring time brings confusion between allergies and COVID-19 symptoms

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Springtime is bringing changes in the air but it also brings severe allergies for many.

“Obviously with the spring season, it’s really the time that it really picks up and it has been for the past couple of weeks,” said Tina Sary, a virtual nurse practitioner with Cottage Virtual Care.

Sary is seeing an uptick in patients calling in to discuss potential COVID-19 symptoms -- when it really could just be allergies.

“I can say it’s a good 50-50 chance that it’s one or the other," said Sary.

While virus numbers are down in Santa Barbara County with just over 20 new reported cases as of March 24, people dealing with allergy season are calling Cottage Virtual Care questioning how to approach the symptoms.

Sary recommends to get tested for the safety of yourself, others, and even just for peace of mind.

“It’s all of those things that makes you start thinking this may be the time to get tested,” said Sary.

For more information on Cottage Virtual Care to be informed of differing symptoms between allergies and COVID-19, visit here.