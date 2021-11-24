Goleta launches e-gift card website for local businesses ahead of the holiday shopping season
GOLETA, Calif. — The holiday shopping season is here. Black Friday sales are underway. And people are already crossing off gifts from their holiday lists.
The city of Goleta partnered with Giftbar, a San Luis Obispo-based company, to allow people to buy and send e-gift cards to their friends and family. GoodLandGoodShopping.com has 15 businesses in Goleta ranging from a brewery to a dental office. City workers are trying to increase the number of companies to as many as possible.
On GoodLandGoodShopping.com a sender can choose how much money the gift card is worth, what the wrapping will look like and even send a personalized picture or video.
Comments