Santa Maria man arrested for felony assault with firearm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Maria Police arrested a 29-year-old for felony assault with a firearm after he shot at a group of people after 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 9.

The shooting happened at the 1000 block of Black Road after a witness reported a fight in the residential area, according to the SMPD.

A person involved in the fight then shot toward a group of people fleeing as he drove off in a silver Honda Civic, according to the SMPD.

SMPD officers determined that no one was hurt from a gunshot and later spotted and conducted a traffic stop on the Honda Civic.

SMPD officers then arrested the 29-year-old driver for the felony charge of assault with a firearm.

Those with more information on the case are asked to contact the SMPD at the following number.