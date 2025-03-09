ONE805 Rock for First Responders fills every seat at Granada Theatre

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The sold out Rock for First Responders concert played Saturday night to a huge crowd at the Granada Theater. It was put on by the non-profit ONE805.

The event donated a portion of the proceed to Musi-Cares to support musicians impacted by the recent wildfires. Proceeds from the event will also support the mental wellness of first responders in Los Angeles and Santa Barbara.

"We felt that was very, very important to divide the funds between the sound of our first responders and first responders and the musicians," said Kirsten Cavendish Weston-Smith, Co-founder and CEO of ONE805

During the VIP cocktail hour, Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry made an appearance and spent time talking to first responders. Once the event began, every seat was filled within the theater and performers at the event included Kenny Loggins, Macy Gray and Hootie and the Blowfish.

"Living in Santa Barbara county is a privilege, but paradise comes at a cost. wildfires and other disasters are part of the price we must pay to live and work here," said Santa Barbara County, Sheriff Bill Brown.

During the show a special announcement was made that ONE805 will be collaborating with Blue Origin, an American space technology company.

A live auction was held for a guitar signed by the performing artists and Prince Harry and sold for 9,000. the new owner of the guitar was able to move seats and head backstage to enjoy the rest of the show.

Numerous first responders were able to leave their worries at the door and sing and dance the night away.

The show ended with an encore from Hootie and the Blowfish with Toad the Wet Sprocket.



This story will be updated with more information and video Sunday.