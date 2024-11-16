Santa Barbara wins CIF-SS Division 3 title in girls tennis

REDLANDS, Calif. - The Dons doubled up Santa Monica to capture the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 championship in girls tennis 12-6.

Santa Barbara High School was perfect in doubles which led them to the title.

The teams of Caitlyn Buist/Emma Hine, Ella Weathers/Juliana Aviani/ and Kate Hashbarger/Lucy Kronberg all went 3-0 in their matches.

Nicole Buist added the other 3 points for the Dons going 3-0 in singles.

The Dons(24-5) are coached by Danny Echt.