Santa Barbara wins CIF-SS Division 3 title in girls tennis

Courtesy photo
By
today at 1:28 am
Published 1:25 am

REDLANDS, Calif. - The Dons doubled up Santa Monica to capture the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 championship in girls tennis 12-6.

Santa Barbara High School was perfect in doubles which led them to the title.

The teams of Caitlyn Buist/Emma Hine, Ella Weathers/Juliana Aviani/ and Kate Hashbarger/Lucy Kronberg all went 3-0 in their matches.

Nicole Buist added the other 3 points for the Dons going 3-0 in singles.

The Dons(24-5) are coached by Danny Echt.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

