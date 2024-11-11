Veterans honored in special events and flyovers on the Central Coast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Those who've worn military uniforms for the nation were honored with several different ceremonies throughout the Central Coast on Veterans Day.

At the Santa Barbara cemetery music and words of reflection focused on patriotism and those who answered the call to duty, whether they went into battle or served in another capacity.

The event was coordinated by the Pierre Claeyssens Foundation and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1649.

Navy League Past President, Lynn Behrens, was wearing a red, white, and blue scarf and said this kind of event shows, "everyone respecting the country, respecting the veteran, respecting the flag and just enjoying this whole experience. It's so super. "

Army veteran, former county supervisor, former state Assemblyman, and winemaker Brooks Firestone not only sang in the Santa Barbara Choral Society, but spoke of the meaning of patriotism.

"Everyone do our part, be prepared intellectually and morally know who we are, what we stand for. It's so important," said Firestone.

He also said, we need to be prepared for the call to service as so many others have done. "What we stand for here today is wonderful honoring those who've served, those who are no longer with us. It is a wonderful thing and I salute everyone for being here."

The event honors the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, and Merchant Marines. Also acknowledged in the event were the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The event included veterans dating back to World War II, up to those who have fought in the most recent conflicts.

Betty Fussell recalls a time when her husband and brother were called to duty. "It feels very personal that is why I always come. What a place to have a memorial. Thank you America!"

There was also a release of about 150 doves at the ceremony.

Music was provided by The Primetime Band, the Santa Barbara Choral Society, and the Gold Coast Pipe Band. The Star Spangled Banner was sung by retired Santa Barbara Police Sergeant, Dave Gonzales.

Among those in attendance included members of the UC Santa Barbara ROTC program and their color guard.

Wreaths were on display representing branches of the military.

The Condor Squadron vintage plane flyover arrived as the crowd was departing.

The event comes after a special military ball at the Veterans Memorial Building Sunday evening.