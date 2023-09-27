Elizabeth Poett, star of “Ranch to Table,” debuts cookbook celebrating Central Coast ranch life

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Local rancher Elizabeth Poett, known for her role on HBOMax's "Ranch to Table," is about to release her first cookbook.

"I've been really dreaming about doing this forever and ever – but it's finally here," said Poett. "It's been really fun to make, and I'm just so proud of the Central Coast and of how lucky we are to be here, but also to really share this with everyone. And it's food that anyone can make, anywhere."

THE RANCH TABLE: Recipes from a Year of Harvests, Celebrations, and Family Dinners on a Historic California Ranch, published by Magnolia Publications, will go on sale Oct. 3.

"I really love the idea of those cookbooks that are just used and loved in your kitchen and that have a little bit of chocolate in it and flour… those are always my favorite," said Poett. "And my hope for this book is that it will be one of those cherished cookbooks in your home."

In this cookbook, Elizabeth, a seventh-generation cattle rancher, invites readers on a year-long culinary journey through her family's historic 14,000-acre ranch, Rancho San Julian.

From The Ranch Table by Elizabeth Poett. Copyright © 2023 by Elizabeth Poett. Reprinted by permission of Magnolia Publications/William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Photography © B.J. Golnick.

The book aims to capture the essence of ranch life, highlighting the changing seasons, warm hospitality, and flavors of California's Central Coast.

Poett said the images in her cookbook were taken by her dear friend B.J. Golnick, who would come to her ranch to photograph the food for each season.

"This was a cookbook that did not include a studio or lighting, to kind of really make that perfect shot," explained Poett. "We really wanted to make it something that we felt was very true, very real, you know, and very true to this area."

The book's structure mirrors a full year on Poett's ranch, showcasing various ranch events, from branding to winter gatherings.

"So each section has a little bit of a story of ranch life or the connection of the season and what is happening in that season and what is happening on the ranch," said Poett. "So it's really nice because it kind of relates to stories having people come together and then of course, always ending around a meal."

Poett's recipes feature seasonal ingredients, offering both rustic simplicity for everyday meals and practicality for larger gatherings.

"I am not a professionally trained chef. I am just a person who loves to cook. I'm a rancher who loves to cook, and I'm a mom, and I just think that we should all just relax and enjoy cooking and be together. And that to me, that's the most important part. And food really helps people come together." Elizabeth Poett

From Santa Maria-style barbecue tri-tips to tender pork ribs steamed in apple cider and beachside tacos with local cod, "THE RANCH TABLE" offers a diverse range of recipes.

Poett explained how they also made this cookbook accessible to those beyond the Central Coast, saying, "Either we've grown it or bought it locally, but again, this is a book that you can really use wherever you live because it's simple. These are not ingredients that you have to look up the name of to try to figure out how to use it, this is a book with, you know, tomatoes, eggplant, all of the things that are just very easy, easy to get."

"I absolutely am really excited about it. But also I really wanted to be a cookbook that hopefully inspires more people to cook, and more people to be together," said Poett.

Poett shared her inspiration for the cookbook, saying, "For me, this is what food and cooking is all about. Making a meal, inviting people over, and eating together is the best way I know to build community and show appreciation for the people in my life."

View the clip below for a look into Season 4 of Poett's HBOMax show, "Ranch to Table."