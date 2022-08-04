Skip to Content
DIGS! returns to the Santa Barbara Zoo Thursday evening

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The celebration of Old Spanish Days continue on Thursday night with the tradition of Celebracion de los Dignatarios at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

The zoo closed at 3:30 p.m. to get prepped for "DIGS!," arguably the biggest party of the fiesta celebrations.

The all-inclusive event has premium bars, local breweries and wineries, and of course foods from some of the best spots on the Central Coast.

The event runs from 5:00 p.m. until 10 p.m. and tickets at the door are $175 with all proceeds going to the zoo and fiesta.

Reed Harmon

Reed Harmon is a reporter for News Channel 3-12.

