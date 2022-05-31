Sansum Diabetes Research Institute commemorates 100 years since Dr. Sansum’s first dose of insulin

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It's a historic day for Santa Barbara and for the history of diabetes.

100 years ago today, local doctor William Sansum became the first U.S. physician to manufacture and administer insulin.

And the process all happened here in Santa Barbara, where soon after, Santa Barbara became the mecca for people with diabetes.

Today, in the courtyard just outside the institute, a celebration took place in Sansum's honor.

Dr. Sansum administered his first dose of insulin to 55-year-old farmer Charles Cowan who had type one diabetes.

The insulin saved Cowan's life, who ended up living into his early 90s.

It all took place just steps away from today's commemoration.