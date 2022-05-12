Authorities identify victim of deadly crash in Santa Maria on Monday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of a deadly rollover accident in Santa Maria on Monday.

Michael James Lewis, 68 of Nipomo, died after a Nissan 350Z crashed into his Honda CRV during an unsafe lane change in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The collision, which happened Monday morning near Main Street in Santa Maria, caused Lewis' car to flip over the median and land in the southbound lanes, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Lewis was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center after the crash but later died from his injuries. The driver of the Nissan was uninjured.

The California Highway Patrol is looking for people who witnessed the accident and asking them to come forward and provide a statement by calling 805-349-8728 or going to the office in person, at 1710 North Carlotti Drive.