California Highway Patrol seeks public’s assistance with information about fatal crash in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol is looking for people who witnessed a deadly car accident in Santa Maria on Monday.

A 2007 Nissan 350Z was traveling northbound on Highway 101 just north of Main Street in Santa Maria around 9:45 a.m. on Monday in the far left lane while a 2002 Honda CRV was traveling next to it in the middle lane, according to the CHP.

The Nissan made an unsafe lane change and the two cars crashed, causing the Honda to "overturn multiple times and ultimately traveled over the median wall," the CHP said.

The male driver of the Honda was transferred to Marian Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The CHP is asking that any community members who may have witnessed the lane change come forward and provide a statement by calling 805-349-8728 or going to the office in person, at 1710 North Carlotti Drive.