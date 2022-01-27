The Hitching Post in Buellton took a “winter break” for employees to recuperate

BUELLTON, Calif. - The Hitching Post did something that has never been done in its history.

“We closed on January 1st through 18th as a winter break," said owner Frank Ostini. "A pre-planned break to give our staff as much rest as possible.”

After another year struck with COVID-19, Ostini knew his employees could use the time off.

“It’s been very intense and very hard work," said Ostini.

It was a sacrifice for the business and the employees.

But it was two weeks off which included one week of pay, and the staff took full advantage of the relaxation and recharge.

“I went to Colombia for two weeks," said sous chef Jorge Alvarado. "Sat at the beach, drank mojitos and it was a great time.”

But it is now back to business and just in time for Santa Ynez restaurant week.

“You can’t go wrong with a meal here," said Cheryl Sayed. "The service is always great the food is always great and it’s just fun. It’s kind of a throwback.”

The Hitching Post is offering a three course meal deal with five different choices for entree and for just $30.

Restaurant week runs until Jan. 31.