Santa Barbara Zoo celebrates International Vulture Awareness Day Saturday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The California Condor and the turkey vulture are among the largest birds in North America. The California Condor soars at 15,000 feet. While the turkey vulture can travel up to 200 miles in a day.

To celebrate these impressive birds, the Santa Barbara Zoo is hosting fun and interactive games to teach the public more about these raptures.

Animal experts believe the more people know about animals the better protected they will be. The California Condor has seen its habitat diminish as more people populate California. They have been on the endangered species list since 1967.

The Santa Barbara Zoo vulture fun will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.