Gifford Fire Operations Winding Down as Crews Close In On Complete Containment

SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. - With crews closing in on full containment of the Gifford Fire, firefighting operations that have been ongoing around the clock for more than two weeks are winding down.

"Things are looking great on the Gifford Fire," Rich Eagan, Gifford Fire Information Officer said on Monday morning. "Currently, we're at 91% containment. It's definitely not out and we do have some weather coming at the end of this week I'm told, but we're we're a lot closer to wrapping this thing up."

After an aggressive backfiring operation last week helped crews gain the upper hand and essentially wipe out all of the active flames by Friday, the bulk of the ongoing work is now mop up duties.

"It's mundane work," said Eagan. "Scratching line, picking up hose equipment. Any damage that's been done to properties such as gates, stuff like that, they'll repair those. It's just basically mopping up the fire at this point. Pretty tedious, mundane work. It's still necessary and that will continue on. That'll continue on until we have 100% containment on this fire."

At the same time full containment draws closer, the demobilization process for the Incident Command Post at the Santa Margarita Ranch is also in full swing.

"Demobilization is happening right now," said Eagan. "It's been happening since Friday, basically. They're demobilizing about 800 people a day, so I suspect come midweek, it'll be just the people that need to be here. All the other agencies, big agencies will go home to their home units."

