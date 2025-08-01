Skip to Content
Fire crews tackling 818-acre vegetation fire near Gifford Trailhead on Highway 166

today at 2:56 pm
Published 3:03 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews from Los Padres National Forest are on scene for a vegetation fire near Gifford Trailhead on Highway 166 near the border of San Luis Obispo County.

The fire first broke out before 2:00 p.m. on Friday and resulted from a series of extinguished spot fires in the same area, according to Los Padres National Forest officials.

These fires reached a combined 818 acres as of 3:42 p.m. according to CAL FIRE.

Highway 166 between Santa Maria and New Cuyama has been closed due to the fire, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Four separate fires on the north side of the highway are part of the overall incident, with each ranging between two and 10 acres apiece, detailed LPNF officials.

More information on this growing emergency response will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.

Caleb Nguyen

