Firefighters begin burning operation to help battle Gifford Fire in SLO County

SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. - A strategic burning operation is now underway in San Luis Obispo County that is intended to help in the ongoing efforts to get the Gifford Fire under control.

Now in its 12th day, the fire has burned 122,065 acres in both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties and is the largest fire this year in California.

On Monday, firefighters began a new burning operation within the Garcia Wilderness, a 14,100 acre area located in the Los Padres National Forest, that has no recorded history of fire.

"We started that operation yesterday afternoon to bring operation and that was after a lot of planning and consideration," said Gifford Fire information officer Mark Ruggiero. "We had a lot of contingency lines put in, hand lines, dozer lines so we could even start that operation. Then we needed to get all the resources out there."

The operation began during daylight hours on Monday, continued on through the overnight hours, and remains ongoing through Tuesday.

"It's a constant all night, all day operation," said Ruggiero. "We have crews out there all night continuing this operation. The fire was pretty active last night, but we were able to continue the operation and I believe it's going to take two or three days to get through this. Hopefully, that with the weather and everything holding that will be successful and meet the main fire and that will definitely mitigate things immensely.

In the first few hours since the burning operation began, Ruggiero noted the crews are encouraged with the results.

"So far it's going well," said Ruggiero. "It's a very tedious and slow process to do it right because if you make a mistake, we could have fire in places we don't want to be. Of course, the intent is to use fire to fight fire and eventually with the burn out operation that we're doing and the contingencies is that it will meet the main fire and slow it down enough there to be able to control it better."