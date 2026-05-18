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Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base scheduled for launch late Tuesday evening

KEYT
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today at 3:56 pm
Published 4:04 pm

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KEYT) – A Falcon 9 launch of 24 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg SFB is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 between 7:11 p.m. and 11:11 p.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff. You can tune in to watch here or on SpaceX's X/Twitter account.

Following first stage separation, the booster assigned to this launch will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

There is the potential for one or more sonic booms during the launch process, but how far the sound travels will depend on weather and other conditions at the time of Tuesday's launch.

A depiction of that launch sequence is shown in the image below.

This will be the second mission for the Falcon 9 which previously launched a previous Starlink mission.

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