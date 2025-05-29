Skip to Content
Fire at Summergate Garden Apartments early Thursday Now An Arson Investigation

Jose Elizarraras
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Fire crews responded to two car ports on fire at the Summergate Garden Apartments on West Morrison Avenue early Thursday morning.

Those car ports were not adjacent to one another and the Santa Maria Fire Department confirmed to Your News Channel Thursday that the fire is being investigated as an arson.

Early Thursday morning fire crews arrived at the Summergate Garden Apartments just off Blosser Road to find two separate car ports with cars beneath them fully engulfed in flames detailed the Santa Maria Fire Department.

According to the Santa Maria Fire Department, no injuries were reported from the scene and investigators quickly determined that the fires were set intentionally, though details about how that determination was made are not currently available.

While no suspects have been arrested and no descriptions has been provided, investigators are processing collected security footage from the surrounding area as part of their investigation shared the Santa Maria Fire Department.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Santa Maria Fire Department at 805-928-0951 ext. 8533 or the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-0951 ext. 2277.

