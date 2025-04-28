Wildfire Risk Reduction Plan up for review for the Los Padres National Forest

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A draft strategic plan to reduce fuels in the Los Padres National Forest and help firefighting efforts has been prepared. The public can review it and comment starting later this week.

It is called the draft Environmental Assessment (EA) for the Wildfire Risk Reduction Project (WRRP). It covers a wide area including the Monterey, Mt. Pinos, Santa Lucia, and Santa Barbara Ranger Districts. That includes Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties.

The draft evaluates the environmental effects of this proposed fuels reduction and forest health project.

It proposes vegetation treatments on approximately 90,796 acres of National Forest Service lands administered by Los Padres National Forest (LPNF). The LPNF says that includes mechanical thinning, hand thinning, chipping and grinding, piling and burning, mastication, mowing and weed-whipping, prescribed fire, targeted grazing, and planting and seeding which may limit public access while work is being done.

Up to 10,000 acres of treatments on average would be implemented annually over multiple years. The plan is to give firefighters fuelbreaks and defense zones while improving conditions for vegetation resilience.

It will also and protect the health of forest.

There have been informational meetings and the comment period is taking place between May 2th - June 2th.

More information can be found at the project website: https://www.fs.usda.gov/projects/lpnf/landmanagement/projects.