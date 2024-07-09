Skip to Content
Direct Relief to distribute free N95 masks in Santa Ynez Valley as Lake Fire grows to more than 20,000 acres

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Direct Relief is offering help to the community impacted by the Lake Fire in northern Santa Barbara County.

Due to smoke and poor air quality, the humanitarian organization is sending a team to Santa Ynez Valley on Tuesday.

The team will be distributing free masks at the Montecito Bank Branch in Solvang located at 591 Alamo Pintado Rd, Solvang, CA 93463.

Leaders of Direct Relief said there will be enough masks for anyone who needs one.

