Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire near Zaca Lake Friday afternoon

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire near the 5200 block of Figueroa Mountain Road north of Los Olivos Friday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the fire is in the area of Zaca Lake to the northeast of that address on Figueroa Mountain Road and the Zaca Lake Resort has been evacuated as part of the response.

This is an evolving emergency fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.