Santa Barbara City Council passes resolution in support of California Climate Superfund

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Santa Barbara City Council unanimously adopted a resolution supporting legislation for a California Climate Superfund.

They also received a Waterfront Adaption Plan update on coastal erosion and flooding hazard options.

Both will cost money, but the Superfund will make polluters pay.

State lawmakers tabled the issue until next year.

People of all ages voiced their support.

They included members of the Fearless Grandmothers and local high school and UCSB students.

CALPIRG students Jake Twomey, Hunter Maher and Sierra Ferrante applaud the efforts to pass the resolution.

They believe support from local communities will show the importance of the issue during a month that is likely to set heat records statewide.

Santa Barbara High School 10th grader Ethan Maday spoke, too.

"Young people are scared we are worried we are concerned about our future and we are always incredibly grateful when leaders like the council members here the county leader step up and go and do something we are very grateful for them for that," said Maday.

The teen led a walkout the day the Santa Barbara County Supervisors approved similar resolutions.

"We had a walkout down the street at the Board of Supervisors building, a hundred walked out and protested and spoke and we got two resolutions done so I think that is pretty cool and it gives me, as a young person, some hope because we are scared, we are terrified we don't know what the future looks like no generation has faced something where we might not have fresh water or housing, affordable housing."

He also mentioned the war and other issues on the minds of his generation.

Catherine Gautier of Fearless Grandmothers said she is a Jesusita survivor who got sick from the environmental impacts.

She hopes waterfront plans will be funded by polluters paying into a superfund as climate issues rise.

Councilmember Eric Friedman who serves as the Finance Committee Chair said it could help communities cover costs.

"The Superfund resolution is really important this is going to have some significant costs associated with it, in terms of raising the breakwater or other hard costs that we won't be able to pay for alone in Santa Barbara," said Friedman.