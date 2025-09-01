Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden improvements make it more accessible

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Some people headed to Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden to check out the improvements on Labor Day.

Kim Holmquist has watched the improvements being made while taking walks.

"It is more beautiful now and it is just fun to go out all the little paths are tidy and nice to watch the ducks playing with each other some are batting each other and then swimming off together it is really fun," said Holmquist.

Volunteers have always tended to the park and thanks to a $260,000 Community Development Block Grant it is more accessible.

People who use wheelchairs will have a an easier time on paths that used be uneven.

The area has new railings and more places to sit, too.

The parkland was donated and is named after the daughter of Superior Oil Company founder William Myron Keck.

Alice Keck made the donation anonymously and remained anonymous until a dedication made her death in the 1977.

People who come out can also see restored native plants and flowers in bloom.

And volunteers who are usually out here on the first Saturday of every month will be here for an appreciation day this Saturday

Members of the public are welcome to join them and show their appreciation.

For more information visit https://sbparksandrec.santabarbaraca.gov



