Rep. Carbajal Joins Labor Leaders Speaking Out About Clean Energy Issues

The Granada garage solar panels are new in Santa Barbara but other projects may be on hold
City of Santa Barbara
Published 11:57 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Representative Salud Carbajal is speaking out about possible cuts to clean energy programs and funding.

He says reductions could mean the loss of local jobs and the economy will be impacted.

Carbajal is gathering leaders together this afternoon from local labor unions, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, and others who will share how recent federal actions could impact local jobs. 

He is targeting President Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill.” Capps believes that the bill "will gut clean energy investments, raise energy costs for consumers, and wipe out thousands of jobs."

The Trump administration is not favorable to many of the wind turbine and solar panel projects in America. Executive orders this year limits new solar and wind projects across the county.

The administration is promoting energy production from other sources including oil, natural gas, and coal. This issue was part of the campaign for Trump.

John Palminteri

