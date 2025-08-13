Skip to Content
Environment & Energy

“Hope Grows Wild” mural in the works

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
By
New
Published 10:06 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-People driving along E. Gutierrez St. in Santa Barbara may notice a mural in the works.

The artist calls it "Hope Grows Wild."

Orielle Anaïs is leaving a white space in the middle so that it can be used like a projection screen for special events.

The mural is for a multimedia production studio and event space called LoDo Studios.

Anaïs also has some of her fine art on display inside.

She said she wanted the mural to include California wildflowers and living things such as bats and hummingbirds that she said are in danger due to climate change.

Although it is almost finished, the mural will be officially unveiled on Oct. 25.

For more information visit https://orielleanaiscom and https://lodostudios.com

Article Topic Follows: Environment & Energy

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content