“Hope Grows Wild” mural in the works

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-People driving along E. Gutierrez St. in Santa Barbara may notice a mural in the works.

The artist calls it "Hope Grows Wild."

Orielle Anaïs is leaving a white space in the middle so that it can be used like a projection screen for special events.

The mural is for a multimedia production studio and event space called LoDo Studios.

Anaïs also has some of her fine art on display inside.

She said she wanted the mural to include California wildflowers and living things such as bats and hummingbirds that she said are in danger due to climate change.

Although it is almost finished, the mural will be officially unveiled on Oct. 25.

For more information visit https://orielleanaiscom and https://lodostudios.com