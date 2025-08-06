Wilderness Preservation Plan Presented by Congressman Carbajal to Create More Protections

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - About 250,000 acres in public lands could be preserved under a bill proposed by U.S. Representative Salud Carbajal (D-CA-24).

Carbajal says he plans the reintroduction of his Central Coast Heritage Protection Act. He claims it is in response to "recent attacks on federal environmental protections" from the Trump administration.

The bill designate approximately 250,000 acres of public land in the Los Padres National Forest and Carrizo Plain National Monument as wilderness, the highest form of federal protection available.

Carbajal will speak about the plan in Santa Barbara today.

(More details photos and video will be added here later today.)

