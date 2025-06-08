Skip to Content
Jacaranda trees bloom in Santa Barbara

today at 9:49 pm
Published 9:36 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-People in Santa Barbara are seeing plenty of purple.

Jacaranda trees are in bloom.

They line streets on the Eastside and Westside of Santa Barbara.

People walking and driving along Montecito, Mission, Chapala and many other streets are likely to see them.

Fallen flowers make a purple carpet on the ground that some people love.

Other may consider a sticky mess.

"It is beautiful they are blooming so nice. If anyone would like to purchase any of those plants we can sure order them for you," said Wendy Martin, the Garden Center Assistant Manager at the Santa Barbara Improvement Center.

The Ace Hardware store and garden center are close to neighborhoods with the youngest Jacaranda trees lining the street.

Jacaranda also known as mimosifolia means fragrant and sweet smelling

