Cachuma Lake Visitors enjoy the High Lake Level

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Cachuma Lake is busy, even on a Monday.

Visitors aren't just camping, fishing, and boating, they are checking out the water level.

Bureau of Reclamation Regional Chief, Mary Lee Knecht, said the reservoir elevation is currently 744,62 feet. It is at 87 percent capacity with 167,985 acre-feet.

People who have seen it at extreme lows are loving this view.

Matt Eaton, who lives in Solvang, spent his May 5th birthday on the water with friends.

"Went out today on a boat this morning and toured the whole Lake" said Eaton. "You can see some of the historic water levels that were a little bit higher at one point, but we were right below that high water mark and it was beautiful."

The county has spent millions on improvements and will open an updated RV park once PG&E is ready to turn on the power.

The county is also forming an ad hoc committee made up of two supervisors to consider allowing swimming at the reservoir.

The subject came up during an April 1st Board of Supervisors meeting.

They will come back in a year to discuss that and the formation of reduced RV park fees for residents.

Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck said the department is pleased to the see the lake level so high.

Safechuck says despite the Reservoir water levels being high, the county is still in a drought. But the rain and water levels will be a plus during high fire season that begins next month.

Safechuck said the county is still in a drought and property owners should have proper clearance around homes by June 1st.

Your News Channel will have more on Cachuma Lake levels tonight on the news.