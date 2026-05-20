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Education

Youth Summit prepares Future Leaders

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
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Updated
today at 8:36 pm
Published 8:26 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Students led conversations with community leaders at the Youth Summit 2026.

The South Coast Youth Safety Partnership (SCYSP) calls it flipping the script.

The nonprofit hosted the summit at the Faulkner Gallery inside the Santa Barbara Library.

Topics included elected leaders, law enforcement, mental wellness, education, community programming and youth employment.

"The youth you see here behind me are not your typical youth, said SCYSP Program Manager Maico Hernandez, "these are the youth who maybe get pushed to the side, so these are the youth who want their voices heard."

Dos Pueblos High School Senior Daphne Castellanos enjoying taking part.

"I feel like we are getting our points across in some situations," said Castellanos, "This is something that I like to do, I know I have good speaking voice, so, it is really nice to actually talk about things that are really bothering the students, to help our schooling and everything get better." 

The future community leaders are learning to solve problems. 

Some of them will be graduating from high school in June.

For more information visit https://www.youthsafetypartnership.org

Article Topic Follows: Education

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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