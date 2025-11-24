Cal Poly’s Study Abroad Program Ranked Top In The Nation For Fourth Time

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) - Cal Poly is entering the winter season on a number of high notes, ranking first in the nation for studying abroad.

Recently featuring some other notable innovations, accolades, and accomplishments – their learn-by-doing motto speaks for itself.

At home in San Luis Obispo, the Campus Health and Wellbeing department has launched new medical vending machines containing basic over-the-counter pharmaceutical supplies – a critical time saver for the busy college student.

A senior project expo on Friday featured the prototype of a portable carbon monoxide sensor, created in honor of late graduate Johnny Heathco.

And the university’s Study Abroad program has ranked first in the nation for the fourth year, taking their learn-by-doing motto global.

Officials say studying abroad has a profound effect on students, and they return with experiences beyond their education they never would have expected.

