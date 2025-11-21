New Device Unveiled At Cal Poly Expo In Honor Of Late Graduate

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) - The John Wesley Heathco Legacy Foundation was established after the passing of Cal Poly computer science graduate Johnny Heathco and his girlfriend Abby Lutz.

Courtesy: John Wesley Heathco Legacy Foundation

The couple was vacationing at a 5-star resort in Mexico during the summer of 2023, where they unfortunately passed away from carbon monoxide poisoning.

After establishing the legacy foundation, Johnny’s parents approached the university and Adjunct Cal Poly Professor Dennis Mikel – in turn approached students.

Four students, who now call themselves the "Carbon Canaries" stepped up, and they formally unveiled their new portable carbon monoxide detector at an expo on the campus Friday afternoon.

The device is designed to attach itself to travel beverage tumblers, and emit an alarm when unhealthy CO levels are detected.

Johnny’s father and creator of the legacy foundation says the device is currently in the midst of a long patent process, but the prototype was displayed at the campus expo on Friday.

