Education

Hundreds of SBCC Students Explore More Than 70 Colleges Without Leaving Campus

A Santa Barbara City College Transfer Fair helps students learn about four-year schools.
SBCC
today at 11:11 am
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Hundreds of Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) students will be at a Transfer Fair to meet representatives of four-year schools today.

The school has them in various pop-ups around the west campus.  

Most are in California with some as far away as Colorado.  

This gives the students a chance to learn about the schools without traveling hundreds of miles. Many are going to school on a limited budget and can not afford to travel for campus tours in advance of making a decision.

SBCC has an automatic transfer plan with many schools to assist students in their higher education planning, including UC Santa Barbara nearby.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today.)

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

