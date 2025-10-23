Red Ribbon Week Starts With Pajama Day At Santa Maria’s Taylor Elementary

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Eight days of drug prevention education and community engagement begin today with the official start of Red Ribbon Week.

Since 1985, Red Ribbon Week has been paying tribute to fallen DEA agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena, and the Reagan administration took it national beginning in 1988.

The intolerance of drug use and violence, and their prevention are presented to school kids of all ages through educational activities and “spirit dress” days.

At Ida Redmond Taylor elementary school in Santa Maria, the week got its official kick-off with Pajama Day, though this week local schools have already participated in “Wear Red Day” as well as “Crazy Hair Day.”

School officials acknowledged the wide range of agencies that collaborate on a daily basis to keep kids safe and engaged.

